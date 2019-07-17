Representative Image
India's squad for West Indies to be announced soon, Dhoni's fate hangs in balance

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:58 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Indian squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies is likely to be announced on July 19 or 20, a BCCI source confirmed on Wednesday.
There have been speculations regarding MS Dhoni's availability for the tour and clearing the air, the BCCI source said that there has been no meeting with the wicket-keeper batsman yet. The source added that a meeting will be held with Dhoni before deciding the future course of action.
"No meeting has taken place with Dhoni yet regarding the West Indies tour. There will be a meeting with Dhoni first and after that things will become clear regarding his availability. The team selection is either on July 19th or 20th," a BCCI source told ANI.
Dhoni had received a lot of criticism for his slow strike rate during the recently concluded Cricket World Cup.
The 38-year-old scored 273 runs in the tournament, but he was regularly criticised for slow strike-rate.
Dhoni faced criticism for, what critics said, his baffling approach during the team's run-chase against England. In the semi-final, he scored 50 runs but as soon as he was run-out, India's hopes of reaching the finals dashed.
Earlier, it was reported that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most likely be rested for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies, starting from August 3.
A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source had told ANI that Kohli and Bumrah are likely to be on rest for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies.
Both the players will be joining the team prior to the Test series. India will play their first Test match from August 22 to 27.
India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and play three T20's, three ODI's and two Test matches. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:30 IST

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth progress to second round

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 17 (ANI): Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the second round of the ongoing Indonesia Open after winning their respective first-round matches on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:16 IST

Delhi Dynamos to shift base to Bhubaneswar

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side Delhi Dynamos FC will be shifting their base from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi to Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:40 IST

Concussion substitutes likely to debut in Ashes

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to introduce concussion substitutes to international cricket in the upcoming Ashes (series between Australia and England) next month.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:55 IST

With CWC' 19 win skipper Morgan has climbed Everest, says Andrew Strauss

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): England team director Andrew Strauss said that skipper Eoin Morgan by winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has climbed the Everest and it is up to him to decide whether he continues in his role.

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:32 IST

Narender Gahlot becomes India's second youngest goalscorer

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI): The 18-year-old Narender Gahlot on Tuesday became the second youngest player to score an international goal for the Indian football team.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:44 IST

Intercontinental Cup: India play draw against Syria 1-1

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): India played a draw against Syria 1-1 in the last group stage match of the Intercontinental Cup here at EKA Arena on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 22:08 IST

Kiren Rijiju confers Arjuna Awards to Rohan Bopanna and Smriti Mandhana

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju conferred Arjuna Awards to tennis player Rohan Bopanna and women cricketer Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:05 IST

Hima Das requests people to contribute in Assam flood relief fund

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India sprinter Hima Das requested people to donate there share to Assam flood relief fund on Tuesday.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:47 IST

Ben Stokes thank fans and family for their support in World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday thanked friends, family, and fans for their support in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:23 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds athletes for securing top spot in...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded Indian weightlifters for securing the first position in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:20 IST

Bangladesh announces 14-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:21 IST

Simona Halep to receive Romania's highest distinction

Bucharest (Romania), July 16 (ANI): Romanian Presidential Administration on Monday announced that Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will be given Steaua Romaniei- highest distinction of Romania.

