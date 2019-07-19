BCCI logo
India's squad for West Indies tour will be out on July 21

Jul 19, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the selection meeting for India's tour of West Indies will be held on July 21.
Earlier, it was speculated that the Indian squad will be announced on Friday but now BCCI stated that the team for the upcoming tour of West Indies will be announced on Sunday.
India will start their Windies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches.
In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs. (ANI)

