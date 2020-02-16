India's three-day practice game against NZ XI ends in a draw

Hamilton [New Zealand], Feb 16 (ANI): India's three-day practice game against New Zealand XI ahead of the two Test series versus the Kiwis ended in a draw on Sunday.

Resuming the final day at 59/0, overnight batters Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal managed to add just 13 more runs to the total, as Shaw (39) was sent back to the pavilion by Daryl Mitchell.

Shubman Gill (8) once again failed to impress in the practice game as he was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell, reducing India to 82/2.

Agarwal managed to register a good individual score and went on to retire hurt after playing a knock of 81 runs from just 99 balls.

Rishabh Pant also registered a score above the 50-run mark and played a quickfire innings of 70 runs, hitting four 4s and six 6s.

In the end, Wriddhiman Saha (30*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (16*) remained unbeaten with the match ending as a draw.

India scored 252 runs in 48 overs. (ANI)

