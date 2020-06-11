India's tour to Sri Lanka postponed due to coronavirus

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): India's tour to Sri Lanka has been postponed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world.

Men in Blue were slated to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play three ODIs and equal number of T20Is.

"Right now, the tour would not be possible as it had to be played in June-July, our team is out of practice as well. Also, there was international travel involved, so, it would not be possible," a BCCI official told ANI.

"We have conveyed our message to the Sri Lanka Cricket, right now it is not possible to play cricket in June/July. The safety of our players is the topmost priority. There is some confusion created by some media reports saying we have agreed to tour Sri Lanka in August but if we have other commitments how can we tour Sri Lanka then," the official added.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe. The T20 World Cup is also under threat because of the deadly virus. The premier tournament is slated to be played from October 18-November 15 in Australia this year.

However, deferring a decision on the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that it will continue to explore a "number of contingency plans" regarding the future of these events. (ANI)

