Individual fielding sessions conducted by coach Abhay Sharma has helped: Harmanpreet

Hove [UK], July 10 (ANI): India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for making the team more agile and acrobatic on the field.

India might have lost the first T20I against England, but Harleen Deol's acrobatic effort in the match won the hearts of the sports lovers as she pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Amy Jones.

Harleen has been gaining accolades for her agility on the field ever since the video of the catch was uploaded on social media. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also took a stunning catch to dismiss inform Natalie Sciver in the 19th over.

"Abhay sir has been with us for quite some time, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being reflected in our fielding. Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players has helped," said Harmanpreet while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.



"The most important point was he judged every player where they can do better, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive," she added.

When asked how some extraordinary moment in the field can lift the mood of the entire team, Harmanpreet said: "When you play a team game, you need the momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort."

"Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot," she added.

Talking about the side's approach in the remaining two T20Is, Harmanpreet said: "We always play to win, unfortunately, we lost a few wickets, so the approach will be the same. The wicket is good to bat on, so if we bat first we can score 10-15 runs extra, but the next two games approach will remain the same."

"Shafali is very positive, she stays in the moment, she reacts to what comes before her, she is young and it is a positive sign that our players are dominating the other teams," she added. (ANI)

