Individuals should decide if they want to be part of any movement: Vaughan on De Kock's decision

Dubai [UAE], October 26 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has said an individual should determine if they want to be involved in any movement or not after South Africa's Quinton de Kock decided not to "take the knee" ahead of Tuesday's game against the West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

CSA said all players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA Board on Monday evening, to "take the knee" in a united and consistent stance against racism. "This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together," CSA said in a statement.

"Surely it's down to the individual to decide whether he or she wants to be involved in any movement ... A Cricket board should request players to do it but if that individual decides they don't want too it should not stop them playing the game of Cricket ... #T20WorldCup #DeKock," Vaughan tweeted.







CSA further said after considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the Board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA's history.

The South African board said it will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup. (ANI)

