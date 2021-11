Indonesia Masters: Sai Praneeth bows out after losing to Shesar Rhustavito

Bali [Indonesia], November 17 (ANI): India shuttler Sai Praneeth on Wednesday crashed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters.

Praneeth suffered a defeat against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-16, 14-21, 20-22.

The Indian shuttler won the first game, however, the Indonesian opponent staged a remarkable comeback in the second and third games to win the match.

Earlier, HS Prannoy entered the pre-quarters of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament after a thumping win.



Prannoy defeated Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren 22-20, 21-19 in the round of 32 game. The entire game lasted for 49 minutes which saw the Indian shuttler getting over the line after a fighting show.

With this win, India's campaign continued its fine form as earlier mix doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Reddy Sikki and ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth had reached the last 16.

Also, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy went down 15-21, 16-21 against sixth-seeded, Indonesian pair Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja.

Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap lost in the first round 10-21, 19-21 against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

On Tuesday, ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu reached the second round by winning their respective games. (ANI)