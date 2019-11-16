Indore Test: Bangladesh 60/4 till lunch break on day three, match poised for an early finish

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bangladesh reached the score of 60/4 till the lunch break on day three of the ongoing first Test against India on Saturday here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

India had decided to declare their innings overnight with a lead of 343 runs over their opponent.

Bangladesh once again got off a bad start as the side lost its openers with just 16 runs on the board. Imrul Kayes (6) was sent back to the pavilion by Umesh Yadav while Shadman Islam (6) was dismissed by Ishant Sharma.

Upon his introduction in the bowling attack, Mohammed Shami carried on from his form in the first innings, as he scalped the wickets of skipper Mominul Haque (7) and Mohammad Mithun (18) to leave Bangladesh at 44/4.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah ensured that the side does not lose any more wickets and Bangladesh went into the interval at the score of 60/4.

Earlier in the first innings, India registered a total of 493/6 in the first innings with the help of Mayank Agarwal, who registered his second double-ton of his career.

Agarwal played a knock of 243 runs with the help of 28 fours and eight sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane (86), Ravindra Jadeja (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) also scored half-centuries in India's innings.

Rohit Sharma (6) and Virat Kohli (0) failed to leave a mark as they were dismissed cheaply.

On day one of the match, India had bundled out Bangladesh for a below-par score of 150 runs. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India as he scalped three wickets.

The ongoing series between India and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India is currently at the top of WTC standings with 240 points from five matches. If the side manages to win the ongoing Test, then they will have 300 points from six matches. (ANI)

