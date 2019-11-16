Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (Photo/ Mayank Agarwal Twitter)
Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal (Photo/ Mayank Agarwal Twitter)

Indore Test: India declares overnight with a lead of 343 over Bangladesh

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 09:38 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Before the start of day three's play of the first Test against Bangladesh, India decided to declare their innings overnight with a lead of 343 runs here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.
India registered a total of 493/6 in the first innings with the help of Mayank Agarwal, who registered his second double-ton of his career.
Agarwal played a knock of 243 runs with the help of 28 fours and eight sixes.
Ajinkya Rahane (86), Ravindra Jadeja (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) also scored half-centuries in India's innings.
Rohit Sharma (6) and Virat Kohli (0) failed to leave a mark as they were dismissed cheaply.
On day one of the match, India had bundled out Bangladesh for a below-par score of 150 runs. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India as he scalped three wickets.
The ongoing series between India and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).
India is currently at the top of WTC standings with 240 points from five matches. If the side manages to win the ongoing Test, then they will have 300 points from six matches. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:44 IST

Hockey India announces 33 Core Probables for Senior Women National Camp

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Hockey India announced the 33-member Core Probables list on Saturday for the forthcoming Senior Women National Camp at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru Campus.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 14:30 IST

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Indian Ambassador to Tajikistan...

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Nov 16 (ANI): Ambassador of India to Tajikistan, Viraj Singh, wished the Indian football team for the upcoming clash against Oman in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Starc will need to do something special to play first Test...

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 16 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes that Mitchell Starc will need to do something special to find a place in the playing XI for the upcoming first Test against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:28 IST

I knew it would happen: Lukaku on facing racism at Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): Belgium's Romelu Lukaku said he knew that he would have to deal with racial abuse after joining Inter Milan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 13:03 IST

Have made steps forward for sure: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): England's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is happy with his current form and said that he has 'made steps forward for sure'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:46 IST

Was not easy to work here: Rajat Sharma on his resignation as...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): After resigning from the post of President of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Rajat Sharma on Saturday said that it was not easy working within the association.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:43 IST

Shubman Gill picks his favourite footballer and non-Indian cricketer

London [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): India batsman Shubman Gill picked Brazil's Neymar and South Africa's AB de Villiers as his favourite sportsperson outside cricket and best non-Indian cricketer respectively.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Indore Test: Bangladesh 60/4 till lunch break on day three,...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Bangladesh reached the score of 60/4 till the lunch break on day three of the ongoing first Test against India on Saturday here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 12:03 IST

Rajat Sharma resigns from the post of DDCA President

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rajat Sharma on Saturday resigned from his post.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:56 IST

Messi told me to 'shut my mouth', says Brazil coach Tite

Leeds [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): Brazil head coach Tite has said that Argentine striker Lionel Messi told him to 'shut his mouth' during the clash between the South American football giants.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 11:01 IST

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket!

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): It was on November 16, 2013, that Sachin Tendulkar, popularly known as the 'Master Blaster', bid adieu to international cricket.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 10:31 IST

Finishing at the number one spot, an achievement for all year...

London [UK], Nov 16 (ANI): After receiving the ATP tour trophy for the number-one ranked player, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal said that the ranking is an achievement for his performances in the entire year.

Read More
iocl