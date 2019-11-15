Indore Test: Mayank Agarwal greets specially-abled students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal who scored a scintillating knock of 243 runs against Bangladesh in the first Test match of the series, met a group of specially-abled students here who came to watch the game.

Agarwal's double ton guided Team India to 493 runs for the loss of six wickets on day two of the first encounter against Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here.

The hosts are leading by 343 runs with four wickets remaining after bunding out Bangladesh to 150.

Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja too contributed to the team's total with their knocks of 86 and 60 runs respectively.

Sanjay Pandit, an employee of specially-abled organization told ANI," The passes were provided to us by the Round Table NGO. Around 20 students have come to the stadium to watch the cricket match. Students never thought of getting tickets for the match but as we got the tickets, the students were very happy. They enjoyed the innings of Mayank."

Mohit Bhargava, a member of Indore Round Table NGO said, "We wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) regarding the tickets and it allowed the students. We are very happy to see the joy on their faces."

Agarwal completed his second double century of the Test cricket in his eighth match. He also hammered eight sixes, the highest of any Indian in an inning. (ANI)

