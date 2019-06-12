Injured Shikhar Dhawan shares cryptic message

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, who is nursing an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb, on Wednesday shared a cryptic message.

The 33-year-old took Twitter to post pictures of him being attended by the medical staff and captioned it, "Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain... Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain... Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi... Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain..."



Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI released a statement, saying that Dhawan is currently under observation after sustaining an injury. The opening batsman will stay in England and his progress will be monitored by the Indian board.

"Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored," BCCI said.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the CWC 2019 league match against Australia," the Indian board added.

India will take on New Zealand on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will start at 3:00 pm (IST). (ANI)