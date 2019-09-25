India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/Jasprit Bumrah Twitter)
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Photo/Jasprit Bumrah Twitter)

Injuries are part and parcel of sport: Jasprit Bumrah

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to minor stress fracture in his lower back, on Wednesday said that 'injuries are part and parcel of the sport' and he is recovering well to make a comeback.
"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport. Thank you for all your recovery wishes. My head is held high and I am aiming for a comeback that's stronger than the setback," Bumrah tweeted.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old was replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Test squad. The Indian side will play three Test matches in the Gandhi-Mandela Trophy which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
The world number three Test bowler was given rest for the T20I series against Proteas. He played his last game against West Indies in which he scalped seven wickets.
Bumrah is a vital member of the Men in Blue in all three formats. He is a number one bowler in the ODI format. He was the highest wicket-taker for Men in Blue in the ICC Men's World Cup, concluded in July.
India's Tests squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, and Shubman Gill.
Proteas' Test squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, and Heinrich Klaasen.
India levelled the T20Is by 1-1 and will play against South Africa in the first Test of the series from October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:59 IST

Cyprus, Israel to host U17 European Championship in 2021, 2022

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): Cyprus and Israel have been chosen to host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) European U17 Championship final tournaments of 2021 and 2022, respectively, by the UEFA executive committee at its meeting in Ljubljana on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:36 IST

Line up for 2020-21 UEFA Nations League

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): The four leagues for the 2020-21 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League have been confirmed following an adjustment to the competition format on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:59 IST

UEFA announces Champions League final hosts for 2021, 2022 and 2023

Nyon [Switzerland], Sept 25 (ANI): The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have announced the hosts for the Champions League final for 2021, 2022 and 2023 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:47 IST

Australia announces squad for home series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 25 (ANI): The Cricket Australia (CA) have announced the women's squads for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 08:28 IST

Barcelona far from their best version: Antoine Griezmann

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Despite the 2-1 win against Villarreal in the La Liga game on Wednesday, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann feels that the club is not at its best and will get better with the upcoming matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 23:15 IST

Bangladesh, Afghanistan share Tri-nation series trophy after...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 24 (ANI): Bangladesh and Afghanistan shared the Tri-nation series trophy after the final got abandoned due to rain at Sher-e-Bangla stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:45 IST

Sri Lanka cricket team arrives in Pakistan for ODI and T20I series

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka cricket team on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan for their upcoming ODI and T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:38 IST

India women secure 11-run victory over South Africa in first T20I

Gujarat [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India women defeated South Africa women by 11 runs in the first T20I match at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 22:04 IST

Only love, enjoyment and entertainment, Shamsi captions pic with Dhawan

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi on Tuesday shared a picture with India batsman Shikhar Dhawan while captioning it 'only love, enjoyment and entertainment'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:38 IST

South Africa fitness trainer to end tenure after Test series...

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 24 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday said that their fitness trainer Greg King will end his tenure with the team after the conclusion of the Test series against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:22 IST

India announce 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Football Team on Tuesday announced their 29-man squad for preparatory camp ahead of their clash with Bangladesh in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 21:03 IST

Our wrestlers are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday felicitated Indian wrestlers for their brilliant performances in the recently concluded World Wrestling Championships and said the athletes would be a major force to reckon with in the upcoming 2020 T

Read More
iocl