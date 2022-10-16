Injury forces Sri Lanka to make last-minute change in their T20 World Cup squad

Geelong [Australia], October 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka made a last-minute change to their team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to the injury of fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka.

Just hours before their opening match, Sri Lanka opted to replace 22 years old Dilshan Madushanka, from their 15-man team due to a torn quad injury as quoted by ICC.

Fernando who has played nine T20Is was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

Pramod Madushan, a right-armer, was chosen instead of Fernando to play for Sri Lanka in their opening T20 World Cup encounter.

Madushan bowled four effective overs, finishing with figures of 2/37, taking a brace of wickets.



The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad.

Replacing a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

An all-around Namibia pulled off an upset for ages after defeating Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka by 55 runs in their Group A, round one match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Geelong on Sunday.

This day will be one to remember for Namibia as the win was not a close one by any means, but rather a highly comprehensive one. Namibia outplayed Lankans in every department, be it late death over 68-run stand between Frylinck (44) and Smit (31*) or electric fielding and bowling performances. Bowlers like David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Bernard Scholtz (2/18) led the team from the front with the ball.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanidu Fernando. (ANI)

