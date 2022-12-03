Injury teaches you to appreciate every moment: Shami after being ruled out of ODIs against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): After he was ruled out of the Bangladesh tour ODIs, veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took to social media took to share a message regarding his injury with his fans, saying that he has learned from every injury of his and came back even stronger.

The pacer has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh after suffering a shoulder injury.

"Injury, in general, teaches you to appreciate every moment. I've had my share of injuries throughout my career. It's humbling. It gives you perspective. No matter how many times I've been hurt, I've learned from that injury and come back even more stronger," tweeted Shami.



Young Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik will replace veteran Mohammed Shami in the ODI squad for the tour of Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement via a statement on Saturday.



"Fast bowler Mohd Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series," said the statement from BCCI.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umran Malik as Shami's replacement," added the statement.

Umran recently made his ODI debut in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, which India lost 1-0.

In two matches, which included one rain-affected game, Umran took three wickets at an average of 32.33 and an economy of 6.46. He took 2/66 on his ODI debut.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on December 7 at the same venue and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.

The two-match Test series will start on December 14 and the second Test will take place on December 19.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik. (ANI)

