International Nurses Day: Punjab Kings and SRH salute 'silent heroes'

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, the frontline workers have been working 24x7 to help people fight the pandemic. And on Wednesday, Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad saluted the real warriors on International Nurse Day.



Taking to Twitter, Punjab Kings wrote: "To the silent heroes who work tirelessly and serve fearlessly (woman health worker emoji) We are indebted to you (raising hands emoji) #InternationalNursesDay #SaddaPunjab."



SRH wrote: "Comment with a (Orange heart emoji) to show gratitude towards our heroes on #InternationalNursesDay. #OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy."





The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be postponed as the country battles the second COVID-19 wave. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made it clear that safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority.



Speaking to ANI, Shah had said that keeping an eye on the current COVID-19 situation, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to postpone the league.



"The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," he said on May 4.



IPL teams and players have come forward and looked to help the citizens in this time of need and made donations to help pump up the medical facilities in these tough times. (ANI)

