International Nurses Day: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar thank nurses for selfless service

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): On the occasion of International Nurses Day, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards nurses who are working tirelessly during the coronavirus crisis.

Kohli who is widely hailed as the run-machine thanked nurses for their 'selfless service' during the challenging times.

"Thank you for your selfless service, dedication, compassion and kindness during such challenging times and otherwise. Let us all join together to celebrate #InternationalNursesDay," Kohli tweeted.



Former Indian cricketer Tendulkar termed nurses as the 'silent guardian' for their invaluable contribution to the safety of the people.

"It's a day to celebrate and thank all the Nurses across the world who've been providing care & attention to those unwell & in need. They're the silent guardians who make invaluable contributions to the health & safety of people while risking their own lives.#InternationalNursesDay," Tendulkar tweeted.



"This #InternationalNursesDay comes at a time when nurses are playing an unprecedented role in saving lives while often putting their own health on the line. With your care and patience, you have touched many hearts. The nation appreciates your hard work and sacrifice," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.



#InternationalNursesDay was trending on Twitter since Tuesday morning as netizens poured love and appreciation for the nurses working during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, all sporting events across the globe have been put to an indefinite halt as coronavirus continues to rage.

Skipper Kohli would have been in action for Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29. However, the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

