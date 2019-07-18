Pakistan's chief-selector Inzamam-ul-Haq
Pakistan's chief-selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq wants PCB to appoint long-term captains

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:54 IST

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): After stepping down as the chief-selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq advocated the need for appointing long-term captains, saying switching captains series-by-series is not a feasible option.
"Since being made captain, Sarfaraz has done well but had mixed performances. It's not my decision to keep him or remove him; that question needs to be asked of the relevant decision-makers. But captaincy is about a leader who must be expected to have enough confidence to be able to pass it on to his team," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Inzamam as saying.
"I personally believe this series-by-series captaincy isn't a feasible option and I am all for long-term captaincy. Whoever you name as captain, it's a hard choice. But then he should be supported 100 percent and given ample time and that's very important. All successful captains in the world have had long-term roles to make a difference," he added.
Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion into the Pakistan team in 2017 created a lot of controversy as the player is Inzamam's nephew and Pakistan has been often criticised of nepotism. Some people had Imam's inclusion a little hard to digest as he is Inzamam's nephew.
Inzamam cleared the air about Imam's inclusion into the team, saying he was never the one to push for the left-hander's inclusion as he claimed that batting coach Grant Flower had first brought up of bringing Imam into the national side.
"When he was first picked up for the international team not many know this, that it was Grant Flower who first came up to me to say he had been watching Imam score runs in domestic cricket. Then, head coach Mickey Arthur took up his case with the selection committee," Inzamam said.
"Many people raised questions about his selection but when his name came up in selection I kept quiet and let others decide about him. So when you say that his selection is because of me, that's inappropriate, because the team is not made by me alone. It was by the head coach and captain so why not question them," he added.
Inzamam also reminded people that he wasn't there as a chief-selector when Imam got selected in the under-19 side in 2012 or when he went on to become the vice-captain of that team in 2014.
"His selection for me and him has been very critical for each other. But I want to remind people who had been making this an issue that when I wasn't the part of PCB in any capacity in 2012, he was selected in Pakistan's Under-19 squad. In 2014, he was named vice-captain for the Under-19 World Cup and this formed a pathway to international cricket," Inzamam said.
"He has scored runs and earned his place in the team. He did well and in the 36 ODIs he's played so far as an opener, he averages over 50, which hasn't been achieved by anyone yet. So I think he should be regarded the same as everyone else," he added.
On Wednesday. Inzamam-ul-Haq had announced that he will step down from the position after the completion of his tenure, scheduled to end on July 30.
"I think it is time to step down, I will complete my term that ends on July 30," Inzamam had said.
Inzamam-ul-Haq also stated that he has informed PCB regarding this and thanked the Pakistan cricket governing body for respecting his decisions.
"When I returned [from the United Kingdom], I told the PCB that I did not want to continue with my position. I joined in 2016 and have spent a good time here. Now, I have decided that new people should come, with new thinking and ideas. I thank the PCB and the team who respected my choices," he said.
However, former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is open for any other role apart from selection.
"I am a cricketer, this is my bread and butter. If the board offers me another role, apart from selection, I would consider it," Inzamam-ul-Haq said.
Pakistan finished on the fifth position on the points table of the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after the conclusion of league matches. Pakistan and New Zealand both had 11 point but due to lower Net Run Rate (NRR), Kane Williamson-side qualified for the semi-finals.
"Pakistan defeated the two finalists, won four matches. But they were unlucky that they were ruled out [from the semifinals] due to the NRR [net run-rate]," stated Inzamam-ul-Haq.
Moreover, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the final decision is made by coach and captain while adding that if a player does not perform then that does not imply that the selection was wrong.
"The 11 [players] who play in the team are decided by the captain and coach; they can take my advice but the decision is theirs. Shoaib Malik has played for us for a long time; it happens sometimes that the player selected does not perform -- it does not mean the selection was wrong or the player is bad," he said.
Despite Pakistan's substandard performance in the premier tournament, Inzamam-ul-Haq is optimistic about the future as he said: "Twenty youngsters are playing right now and it seems like they will play for Pakistan for the next 15-20 years and will win victories." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:57 IST

England women gear up for Ashes Test

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): England cricketers are all geared up for the only Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women's Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:10 IST

Durand Cup to begin from August 2 in Kolkata

Leeds [UK], July 18 (ANI): The 129th edition of the Durand Cup will begin from August 2 in Kolkata with Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club taking on each other at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 07:38 IST

Sri Lanka Cricket likely to make changes to team's coaching staff

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket is likely to make changes to the national team's coaching staff after the conclusion of the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 23:08 IST

CTTF chairman hails Indian table tennis players

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 17 (ANI): Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF) chairman Alan Ransome praised India's table tennis players and is expecting good results from the Indian players in the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, hosted by India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Sebastien Haller signs five-year contract with West Ham United

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): Sebastien Haller made a move from Eintracht Frankfurt to West Ham United after he signed a five-year deal with the club on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:51 IST

Sheffield Wednesday unhappy with Steve Bruce's appointment by...

Sheffield [UK], July 17 (ANI): Soon after Newcastle United announced Steve Bruce's appointment as head coach, the 58-year old's previous club Sheffield Wednesday expressed dissent while adding that they are taking legal advice on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 20:00 IST

Difficult for Bayern Munich to win CL without new signings:...

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): It will be difficult for his club to win the Champions League without new signings, says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:48 IST

Jason Roy to make Test debut as England announce squad to play...

London [UK], July 17 (ANI): England's Jason Roy is set to make his Test debut as he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: India drawn with Asian Champions Qatar,...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday said the national team has been drawn into a very tough group, referring to Asian Champions Qatar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:52 IST

Tayla Vlaeminck is going to be a real threat: Alyssa Healy

Melbourne [Australia], July 17 (ANI): Australia's Alyssa Healy is confident of Tayla Vlaeminck making a brilliant Test debut as she said that the 20-year old is going to be a 'real threat' when her side will face England for a one-off Test match on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:14 IST

Ben Stokes calls entire England management as World Cup winners

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Member of the 2019 World Cup winning team and England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday said the entire management, including backroom staff, are the winners.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:52 IST

Messi is best player in the world: Neymar

Leeds [UK], July 17 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar has praised Barcelona's Lionel Messi calling him the 'best player in the world' amid speculation of his returning to Camp Nou.

Read More
iocl