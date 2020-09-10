IPL 13: Abu Dhabi Sports Council maintaining highest safety standards

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 10 (ANI): As the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is inching closer, Abu Dhabi Sports Council is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the tournament.

Two IPL teams -- Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders -- have been training at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Venue manager Navdeep Arneja said all the safety measures are being taken care of and the authorities are making sure that teams maintain the bubble.

"Since the 14-day quarantine for both the teams are over, both the teams are coming in to the facility at the same time. So, we extended the facility where we have two ovals for both the teams so that they can practice at the same time. We have two dressing rooms designated to both the teams. Before the teams come, we ensure that everything is set up and sanitised. Once they arrive, they go to their dressing room and then to the oval for practice," Arneja said in a video posted by IPL's official twitter handle.

"No one from outside is allowed to go inside and we ensure that they are in a bubble environment," he added.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that 13 personnel including two players had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the board did not specify as to which team had how many confirmed cases. The identity of the players and staff was also not revealed.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the tournament opener on September 19 while Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indians in their opening match on September 23. (ANI)

