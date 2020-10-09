IPL 13: After conceding 18 runs in my first over, I was looking for a wicket, says Bishnoi

Dubai [UAE], October 9 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi said after conceding 18 runs in his first over of the spell he was waiting for his second over so that he can scalp a wicket for the side and the same happened.

Punjab skipper KL Rahul introduced Bishnoi in the eighth over against the already set SunRisers Hyderabad openers. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashed the youngster all around the ground and accumulated 18 runs off that over.

The duo went on to smash Punjab bowlers out of the park until Bishnoi was reintroduced in attack to bowl the 16th over. In his second over, Bishnoi bagged Warner on the first ball and then Bairstow two balls later while giving away just a single run.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow stitched a 160-run stand for the first wicket, helping their side post a huge total of 201 runs on the board.

Warner scored 52 off 40 balls while Bairstow smashed 97 runs in just 55 balls.

Bishnoi returned with the figures of 3-29 in his three overs. The 20-year-old has bagged seven wickets in the tournament so far.

"After my first over went for 18 runs, my goal was thinking that whenever I get another chance to bowl, I will do well for the team and scalp a wicket," Bishnoi said in a video posted by the franchise's on their official Twitter handle.



Apart from Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh playing in his first match of the season also bagged two wickets in the match.

"Today, I got a chance, it was good and I'm quite happy. I want to thank god, my parents who have been supporting me for a long time. When I came to bowl there was good partnership going so the plan was to keep it simple. The coaches said to back yourself and concentrate on your main strengths and I have executed the same. It was a good day in bowling, I managed to get wickets too," Arshdeep said.

Chasing a massive target of 202, KXIP got off to a poor start as Mayank Agarwal was run out in the second over of the innings.

Nicholas Pooran was the only batsmen for KXIP who dominated the SRH's bowlers. He slammed 77 runs off 37 balls, which included five fours and seven glorious sixes.

Bishnoi said Pooran's innings was of 'next level'.

"His batting was next level and world-class. We have all seen how well he hit the ball. He showed his power-hitting and it was great fun to watch him," he said.

SRH bundled Punjab at 132 in 16.5 overs. For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan bagged three wickets while T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets each. Bairstow was awarded as Player of the Match for his blistering knock.

KXIP are at the bottom of the table with just two points from six matches and will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, October 11. (ANI)

