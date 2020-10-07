IPL 13: After taking my first wicket, I remembered my father, says debutant Tyagi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 7 (ANI): After scalping maiden wicket on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut match against Mumbai Indians, pacer Kartik Tyagi said that he remembered his father, who was watching him on TV, after dismissing Quinton de Kock in his first over of the spell.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith introduced Tyagi in the fifth over to break the opening partnership of de Kock and Rohit Sharma. On his penultimate delivery of the over, Tyagi bagged de Kock (23) as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler.

"I made a debut in such a big league which I used to watch on TV. It was a great experience but it would be more amazing if we could win the game. It was a great moment for me to getting a cap from one of the best batsmen in the world. He just said 'best of luck' nothing much," Tyagi said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle.

Tyagi returned with the figures of 1-36 in his four overs.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a score of 193/4. Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs from 47 balls. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma also played useful knocks of 30 and 35 respectively.

For Royals, Shreyas Gopal was the most successful bowler as he clinched two wickets and just gave 28 runs in his four overs.

"We conceded runs in the first and last overs of the innings. We bowled well in the middle overs. But it is all part of the game. After taking the wicket, the first thing that came to my mind was my father who was watching the game on TV. It was a good feeling of scalping such a big batsman," he added.



Earlier, England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes reckons that Tyagi's run-up is like former Australian pacer Brett Lee but the debutant delivers the ball like Ishant Sharma.

"Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals," Stokes had tweeted.

Chasing a formidable target of 194, only Jos Buttler, who played a knock of 70 runs, got going for the Steve Smith-led side. The team failed to build partnerships and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Jasprit Bumrah returned with the figures of 4-20 in his four overs which helped Mumbai Indians bowl out Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs and win the game by 57 runs.

Apart from Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson bagged two wickets each.

With this win, Mumbai is at the top of the table with eight points from six games, while Rajasthan has slipped to the seventh position.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Delhi Capitals on October 9 while Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 11. (ANI)

