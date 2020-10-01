IPL 13: Batsmen getting better but bowling needs to improve, says Warne

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Australian legend and Rajasthan Royals' mentor Shane Warne feels that bowlers need to revamp their skills at the same pace as batsmen are doing in the modern-day cricket.

His remarks came as Mumbai Indians bludgeoned the Kings XI Punjab's bowling attack here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday.

The Rohit led side smashed 104 runs in the final six overs. Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya smashed 18 runs in the 18th over and 19 runs in the 19th over. The duo then whacked four sixes in the final over to reach 191 runs in 20 overs.



Warne said that bowlers are playing with a defensive mindset rather than an attacking frame of mind.

"Batsmen are getting better and have been awesome yes - but the bowling really needs to improve at the same rate! The mindset is defence and not attack. Sure these tiny boundaries don't help - but they can still get better at executing their skills," Warne tweeted.



Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has become the third batsman to register 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat against King XI Punjab here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium with a glorious cover drive.

The other two players who have scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL are Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina. (ANI)

