IPL 13: Batting has been a bit of a worry for CSK, admits Dhoni

Dubai [UAE], October 11 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have now lost five games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni feels that the batsmen have let down the side while chasing the target.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated CSK by 37 runs here at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. While chasing, no CSK batsmen looked comfortable playing the strokes and the side fell 38-run short of the target.

"I think the last four overs when we were bowling, we just needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Dhoni reckons that playing the bigger shots even if you get out will be needed in the upcoming games rather than just dragging the match till the last over.



"I think we are better off playing the other way round, playing the bigger shots even if you get out. That is something we can do in the coming games. I think it also depends on how you've performed so far in the tournament and our batting has lacked a bit of power from the sixth over onwards," said Dhoni.

Dhoni said that CSK's main worry is their batting and the side will be more expressive in the upcoming matches.

"I think overall you have to look at the combination, how many spinners, the fast bowlers. There's always one spot you can play around," said Dhoni

"We started with five bowlers, now we have six. But our main worry remains the batting department. In the coming games we'll try to be more expressive," he added.

CSK will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday. (ANI)

