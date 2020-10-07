IPL 13: Ben Stokes draws Kartik Tyagi's parallels with Lee and Ishant

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI): England and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes reckons that Kartik Tyagi's run-up is like former Australian pacer Brett Lee but the debutant delivers the ball like Ishant Sharma.

Tyagi made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. The debutant dismissed in-form Quinton de Kock after he defeated the left-handed batsman with sheer pace in the fifth over.

Stokes compared Tyagi's bowling nuisances with that of Lee and Ishant.

"Tyagi has a run up like Brett Lee and delivers like Ishant Sharma @rajasthanroyals," Stokes tweeted.





Earlier after opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians posted 193 runs in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating batting performance.

Mumbai Indians smashed 19 runs in the 18th over and 17 in the final over to get past 190 run mark. The highlights of the game were Suryakumar's scoop shots that went for fours and six.

The Rohit Sharma-led side lost its way in the middle overs. However, in the death overs, Suryakumar and Hardik whacked the ball all around the park to enable the side to get past the 190 run mark.

For Royals, Tyagi and Jofra Archer picked one wicket each while Shreyas Gopal scalped two in the match. (ANI)

