IPL 13: Bowling to Dhoni was 'surreal moment', says Varun Chakravarthy

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakravarthy has said that bowling to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was a surreal moment for him.

His remark came as KKR defeated CSK by 10 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. CSK was set a target of 168 runs and the MS Dhoni-led side found itself in a comfortable position at 99-1 in the 12th over with Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu at the crease.

However, Ambati Rayudu was sent back to the pavilion by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and from there on, KKR choked the runs and as a result, the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by 10 runs.

"I was feeling the pressure when Mahi Bhai was at the crease because three years back I used to go to Chepauk and I used to watch the matches just because of Dhoni. Bowling to him was a surreal moment for me, the pitch was really flat against CSK, Mahi bhai was going really well, I just thought that if I can land the ball on a good length, I might take his wicket, thankfully I was able to execute it really well. After the match, I took a picture with Dhoni sir as well," Chakravarthy told Rahul Tripathi in a video posted on iplt20.com.



With the ball in hand, Narine bowled his first over in the 12th over of the CSK innings, and later on, he went on pick the crucial wicket of Shane Watson (50) to tilt the match in favour of KKR.

Varun Chakravarthy also got the crucial wicket of MS Dhoni and from there on, CSK was not able to get any sort of momentum. Chakravarthy had clean bowled Dhoni (11) in the 17th over of the innings.

While batting first, KKR was bowled out for 167. Rahul Tripathi was the only batsman who was able to leave a mark as he played a knock of 81 runs.

Tripathi came out to bat as an opener for KKR against CSK and he was able to leave a mark immediately. Earlier, the Dinesh Karthik-led side was sending Sunil Narine out as the opening batsman.

KKR is currently at the third position in the IPL standings with six points from five matches. (ANI)

