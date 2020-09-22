IPL 13: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to field first against Rajasthan Royals

Sharjah [UAE], September 22 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ambati Rayudu has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaekwad in the CSK squad.

Rajasthan Royals features a great mix of young and experienced players, which looks like a balanced team to compete for the title in the 13th edition of the IPL.



It has been more than a decade since the Jaipur-based side had won their first and last title in the inaugural season (2008) under the captaincy of Australian spinner Shane Warne.

On the other hand, CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. CSK had defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL opener on Saturday.

CSK Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

RR Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tewatia. (ANI)

