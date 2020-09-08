IPL 13: Chris Lynn joins Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday joined the Mumbai Indians squad in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Australia's James Pattinson and New Zealand's Trent Boult had joined the Mumbai Indians lineup last week. Pattinson was named as a replacement for Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan pacer will be missing the tournament due to personal reasons.

"Chris Lynn arrived at Abu Dhabi in the morning today. Trent Boult and James Pattinson had joined the team last week," Mumbai Indians said in an official statement.

Lynn will now be confined to his hotel room for six days as he undergoes quarantine as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. If the Australian batsman returns with three negative COVID tests in this time frame, he will join his teammates in training ahead of the tournament.

All players and team personnel are required to undergo a six-day quarantine period after landing in the UAE and everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19 thrice. Once, they all test negative for COVID-19, the players can start training in the UAE with their teammates.

Lynn has made his way to Abu Dhabi from Trinidad and Tobago as he represented St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

His side failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament and Lynn had a poor run of form with the bat. The opener managed to score just 138 runs from nine matches.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 till November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

