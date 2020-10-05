IPL 13: CSK looks more balanced with Bravo in the side, says du Plessis

Dubai [UAE], October 5 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top-order batsman Faf du Plessis has said that the side looks more balanced with the addition of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in it.

His remark came as CSK chased 179 runs without losing any wickets and with 14 balls to spare. With this, CSK has moved to the sixth position in the IPL standings with four points from five matches.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis remained unbeaten on 83 and 87 respectively for CSK. KXIP has now lost four matches out of five and the side now faces an uphill battle to make it to the playoffs.

"The standout thing from our dressing room and management is how calm they were, we have not played as well we would have liked. As players you do feel the pressure, you want to perform as it's a very big franchise, but very obvious to see they were so calm, the decision making was the same and they kept the faith in all players," du Plessis told Shane Watson in a video uploaded on iplt20.com.

"Even in the last match, it looked like things started kicking a bit. Maybe our balance looks better now, Bravo just brings the experience, he is a big player, we have definitely missed him. Thought the previous game, we bowled well. Against KXIP also, we bowled well, I thought we were chasing a par score, the team wanted a good start from you and me and it was pleasing to do so," he added.



Bravo had missed the first three matches of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury. The Windies all-rounder had made a comeback against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The pacer finished his quota of four over against KXIP and he conceded 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.50.

For KXIP, skipper KL Rahul top-scored as he played an innings of 63 runs from 52 balls to take the side's score to 178/4.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur was the pick of the overs as he returned with the figures of 2-39 from his four overs.

CSK will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on October 7. (ANI)

