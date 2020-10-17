IPL 13: CSK opts to bat first after winning toss against DC

Sharjah [UAE], October 17 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals thrashed CSK by 44 runs.

Delhi Capitals are at the second position with 12 points in eight games while CSK are third from the bottom with six points.



CSK made one change as Kedar Jadhav came in place of Piyush Chawla while Delhi Capitals have fielded an unchanged XI.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

CSK Playing XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

