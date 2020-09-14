IPL 13: David Miller wants to finish like Dhoni

Dubai [UAE], September 14 (ANI): Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals batsman David Miller said he is in 'awe' of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's run chasing ability and wants to do the same himself.

The Proteas middle-order batsman will start this season of IPL with new franchise Rajasthan after he was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2020 auction.



"I think we're all very different in the way we think we play. I absolutely love the way Dhoni goes about his business. Certainly his calmness -- you just think he's always under control. The way he portrays himself, that's something he's extremely good at and I do enjoy that about him. I try and give off the same energy. But in terms of an actual chase, he's got his strengths and weaknesses as a batsman and so do I," ESPNcricinfo quoted Miller as saying.



Miller further termed Dhoni as 'one of the best finishers ever' and said he loves watching him play.

"I tend to be in awe of some of his chases rather than "I want to bat like him." I suppose I just want to finish games like he does. Technique-wise and the way you go about it, we all have our own ways. I don't think I can rate myself or put myself in a category. We'll see how my career unfolds and finishes and then we can look back and sort of judge. Definitely Dhoni is one of the best finishers ever; he's proven it many times. I love watching him play," he added.

According to Miller, he has not been assigned any particular role as of now in the team and the player is getting back to the rhythm and hitting balls hard in the training.

"I haven't had any discussion with [Royals head coach] Andrew McDonald so it's more just preparing and hitting balls and getting back to the swing of things, as I haven't hit balls for a good few months. It's about getting your body going, getting the feet going. In terms of plans and roles and stuff, we're yet to get into that," the left-handed batsman said.

Rajasthan will face Chennai Super Kings in their opening game on September 22. (ANI)

