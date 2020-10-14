IPL 13: DC win toss, opt to bat first against RR

Dubai [UAE], October 14 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The last time when these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), DC defeated RR by 46 runs.



DC made one change as Tushar Deshpande comes in place of Harshal Patel while RR are playing with an unchanged XI.

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi. (ANI)

