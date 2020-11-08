IPL 13: DC win toss, opt to bat first against SRH in Qualifier 2

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Sunday won the toss and opted to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

SunRisers made no change to its final playing XI from their last Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals made two changes to their lineup as the side brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Pravin Dube.



SunRisers Hyderabad playing XI: David Warner (c), Shreevats Goswami, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pravin Dube.

Delhi Capitals had lost Qualifier 1 clash against Mumbai Indians while SunRisers Hyderabad had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

When both Delhi Capitals and SunRisers had locked horns in the group stage, both times, it was the SunRisers who emerged triumphant against the Shreyas Iyer-led side.

Delhi Capitals had finished the group stage at the second spot, while David Warner-led SunRisers had ended the group stage at the third spot. (ANI)

