IPL 13: Deepak Chahar back with CSK squad

Dubai [UAE], September 9 (ANI): India pacer Deepak Chahar on Wednesday joined the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, the Chennai-based franchise shared the picture of Chahar and captioned the post, "Deeback Chahar! Lion #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Speaking to ANI, CSK sources have confirmed that one of the two players who had tested positive for the coronavirus is now negative.

"One out of the two COVID positive players in CSK has tested negative twice now and after undergoing BCCI's medical protocol he will undergo training," the source said.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests.

The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

CSK will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. For the first time in the history of the tournament, the finals will be played on a weekday i.e Tuesday. Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half an hour earlier than usual this time around. (ANI)

