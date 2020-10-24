IPL 13: Did a lot of hard work on my grounded shots, reveals Ishan Kishan

Sharjah [UAE], October 24 (ANI): Mumbai Indians cricketer Ishan Kishan has said that he toiled hard during the offseason to work on his grounded shots as it's not easy for a new batsman to start hitting right from the word go.

Kishan guided Mumbai Indians to an easy victory with a powerful 68 of 37 balls over Chennai Super Kings here at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Friday.

Kishan started off with the shots down the ground and then whacked sixes to hand Mumbai an easy victory over CSK.



"I was just trying to be positive. These type of totals are tricky. We are always busy when I'm batting with Quinny, and it's good to bat with him because I get to learn from him, improvisation and all," said Kishan during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"In the offseason, I did a lot of hard work on my grounded shots because it's not easy for new batsmen to come in and start hitting," he added.

With this win, Mumbai Indians regained the top spot in the points table with 14 points from 10 games. This was the first-time CSK ever lost an IPL match by 10 wickets.

"This match was really important for us because CSK is a very experienced side and it's never an easy game against them," said Kishan.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. (ANI)

