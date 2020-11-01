IPL 13: Difficult to defend in Sharjah, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Sharjah [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets after chasing the target on Saturday and all-rounder Jason Holder feels that defending at Sharjah is quite difficult.

Wriddhiman Saha and Holder played knocks of 39 and 26 respectively as SRH defeated RCB here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Warner-led side registered a comprehensive win as they won the match with 35 balls to spare.



"It wasn't easy. I just wanted to be positive and finish the game. Quite a bit of dew in the last few games. We knew toss was crucial and we wanted to chase," Holder host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Trying to defend here is quite difficult. You are not quite sure of a par total with these boundaries and the dew factor," he added.

With this win, SRH have now climbed to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, RCB is in second place with 14 points from 13 matches.

"We have got a really good balance and we got to close the tournament well. I was just longing for an opportunity with the bat and tonight I got one," said SRH all-rounder Holder.

SRH will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, November 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

