IPL 13: Every game is a final for us, says SRH all-rounder Holder

Sharjah [UAE], November 3 (ANI): Winning the toss and fielding first in a must-win game, the SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers put up a strong show as they restricted top-ranked Mumbai Indians to 149/8 in their 20 overs in the last game of the group stages of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kieron Pollard did look to take the game away with his 25-ball 41, but Jason Holder sent him back in the final over as the SRH outfit once again clawed back into the game just when the all-rounder looked to be taking the game away from Hyderabad.

While Sandeep Sharma was the star of the show with three wickets from his four overs, Shahbaz Nadeem (2/19 from his four overs) was the surprise package as he kept the middle-overs under check. Even though Rashid Khan wasn't his usual self, he finished with 1/32 from his four.



For Mumbai it was a story of starts and failure to convert as Quinton de Kock hit a classy 13-ball 25 before Suryakumar Yadav hit 36 off 29 balls and Ishan Kishan managed a 33-ball 30. But none managed to continue and build on the good start before Pollard brought MI back into the game.

Holder said it was a good effort by the boys on the field. "Really good effort by the boys. Sandeep did well, taking powerplay wickets and then we finished well," he told the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.

Commenting on the wicket, the Windies all-rounder said: "A little sticky, this pitch, but it got better. We have to get going in the powerplay and continue the effort throughout the innings."

Holder said that he would look to keep up the good work for the unit. "Every game is a final for us and I'd like to keep contributing to the cause of the team," he said. (ANI)

