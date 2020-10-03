IPL 13: Felt tired but Kohli kept pushing me to finish game, says Padikkal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI): After guiding the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, opener Devdutt Padikkal said he felt tired during the innings but skipper Virat Kohli kept pushing him to finish the game.

Chasing a moderate target of 155, Padikkal and Kohli 99-run partnership for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Padikkal scored his third half-century of the season. He played a knock of 63 runs before he was bowled by Jofra Archer in the 16th over.

AB de Villiers and Kohli had an unbeaten stand of 34-run and took the side over the line. Kolhi remained unbeaten on 72 runs while ABD scored 12* runs.



"It's a different feeling (batting alongside Virat Kohli), I have watched him so much since I have been small. So, to bat with him is an unreal feeling and I'm enjoying it thoroughly. He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired a little bit, I was cramping up, he just kept pushing me to finish the innings. He kept telling me that I have to play till the end and see the team through. That's how he bats and that's what he was trying to convey to me as well," Padikkal told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

The 20-year-old opening batsman has scored 174 runs in the four matches of the tournament so far. Commenting on his innings, Padikkal said it was 'really hot' condition to bat after fielding for 20 overs but he enjoyed his knock as he was striking the ball well.

"I am just playing on the merit of the ball, I am watching the ball as closely as I can and trying to make the decision. It was really hot, especially after fielding for 20 overs to come out and bat, it was pretty hard. It's important that we keep playing the way we are playing and keep getting the wins under the belt. Not anymore (when asked if he was pinching himself), maybe the first innings, now it's part of the job and I just want to keep doing well for the side and keep winning games for the team," Padikkal said.

Kohli-led side have six points from four games and they will now next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Monday, October 5. (ANI)

