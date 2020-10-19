IPL 13: Ferguson admits to being 'pretty nervous' ahead of his first game of tournament

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Lockie Ferguson said he was 'pretty nervous' ahead of his first game of this season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ferguson proved to be a decisive player for KKR during the team's Super Over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams had scored 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

Ferguson conceded just 15 runs from his four overs while picking up three wickets. He then bowled the Super Over and clinched two wickets in the first three deliveries as he restricted SRH to 2 runs. KKR then easily chased the target to register a win.



"I have been training and feel quite comfortable with bowing but obviously, I have not played in a while so I was pretty nervous. But fortunately, we have got such a great team and everyone backs each other and there is a lot of trust amongst each other," Ferguson told Shubman Gill in a video posted by iplt20.com.

When Gill asked Ferguson about his plans during the death overs, the bowler said: "I tried to keep it pretty simple what I was doing throughout the game. I was backing my yorkers and slower balls and fortunately, I got wickets which is always nice at that stage."

KKR currently holds the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points and will next compete against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 21. (ANI)

