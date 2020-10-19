IPL 13: For me, Shami is Man of the Match, says Gayle

Dubai [UAE], October 19 (ANI): Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul might have anchored the innings but for Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami is the Man of the Match for his splendid bowling performance in the second Super Over of the game on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium.

However, in the first super over Bumrah had conceded just five runs and Mumbai Indians looked set for a comfortable victory but Mohammad Shami turned the tide and took the game into another super over. The right-handed pacer knew he just had to bowl yorkers and he nailed them perfectly.

Gayle said that he had full faith in Shami as the 'Universe Boss' has faced him in the nets.

"Absolutely, Shami you are the man of the match. To defend six runs against Rohit (Sharma) and Quinton de Kock is fantastic. I have faced you in the nets, I knew you can nail those yorkers and today you came and deliver. You gave us the second chance," Gayle told Shami and Mayank Agarwal in a video posted by iplt20.com.



Defending the first Super Over of the match, Shami bowled yorkers as he knew that the margin of error was too less.

"It was very difficult to be in that situation as the margin of error was very less. I always believe in my yorkers and wanted to bowl back to back yorkers. Every ball as I was walking back to my run-up, the thought was that the previous yorker has landed well," Shami told Gayle and Mayank.

In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians smashed 11 runs as on the last ball Mayank saved an obvious six by jumping right at the edge of the boundary and throwing the ball back inside.

"Mayank you saved five runs in the second super over and so you too played a big part. And I am glad that we were a part of it and we are down in the history book as the first team to actually win a second super over," said Gayle.

With the win against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, KXIP are at sixth spot with six points in nine games now and will next take on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.

On the other hand, defending champions Mumbai Indians are at second spot with 12 points, two points short of front-runner Delhi Capitals, and will next face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday. (ANI)

