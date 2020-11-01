IPL 13: Gaikwad is a 'big story', says Fleming

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): After a comprehensive nine-wicket against Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming lauded the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 62* off 49, and said he is a 'big story'.

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman has shown a lot of potential this season despite just featuring in six matches for the side. He amassed 204 runs at an average of 51.0 including three half-centuries.



"He is a big story. We knew how good he was from the time we had the last three years and the pre-season in Chennai was outstanding. He was sick and the fact that hung around so long. People underestimate what it actually does to a player physically and mentally," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.



"We tried to get him into the game really early on and, looking back it was probably too soon, it was not effective. We always had a mind that he is gonna be a key player, the fact that he got four games in a row and took that opportunity. We are really pleased for him," he added.

Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively to thrash Punjab comfortably and end the season on a winning note.

"We got through well, we got through strong the fact that we are finishing on up is a testament to the players more than anything that they were so committed to respecting the jersey and franchise and desperate to finish the tournament well," Fleming said.

Earlier, Deepak Hooda played an unbeaten knock of 62 runs as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) posted a total of 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Hooda managed to hit some big shots in the final overs, and as a result, KXIP managed to post a total of more than the 150-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped three wickets. (ANI)

