IPL 13: Give my 100 pc on every opportunity as used to not getting many games, says SRH spinner Nadeem

Sharjah [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who picked two wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, said that he gives his 100 per cent when given an opportunity as he is used to not getting a lot of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thrashing Mumbai by 10 wickets, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

SRH bowler Nadeem, who was the player of the match, said he was working on his carrom ball and thought of using it at the right time.

"I do not get a lot of games. I am used to not getting so many games. when you get your chance, you give your 100 per cent. I have been working hard, on the carrom ball, for the last two years," Nadeem told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"I thought it was the right time to use it. The round-arm ball too. Sometimes it does not bounce if it lands on the leather. If it lands on the seam, it turns a lot," he added.

Nadeem has played just five games in the ongoing IPL. The spinner has scalped four wickets at an economy of 7.14.

"When you are contributing to the team, it boosts you up. If you see our bowing unit, everybody is doing his job for the last few games," said Nadeem.

"It is a small ground but as wickets are turning slower so if you pitch in the right areas, it is difficult to hit," he added.

Mumbai will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals.

On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. (ANI)