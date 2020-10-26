IPL 13: Glad to see response of youngsters in game against RCB, says Dhoni

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): After registering a comfortable victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday said that everything went according to the plan for his side and it was a perfect game for them.

CSK comfortably chased down the target of 146 with eight wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line.

Ambati Rayudu also played useful innings of 39 runs while du Plessis and MS Dhoni scored 25 and 19 respectively.

With this win, CSK has risen to the seventh spot in the points table with eight points from 12 matches while RCB is in the third spot with 14 points.

"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par. The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.



"Today the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six. It does hurt when you don't do well so you try to amplify certain emotions. So that the guys just don't drop the game. That can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table. If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad about how the youngsters have responded," he added.

A few matches earlier in the tournament, Dhoni had given a statement saying that the youngsters in his side lacked spark and they were not consistent enough in the chances they got from the management.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 39 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For CSK, Sam Curran scalped three wickets while Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets.

CSK will next lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

