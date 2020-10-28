IPL 13: Great comeback after powerplay, says MI all-rounder Krunal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 28 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly to pick three wickets for just 14 runs from his four overs as top-ranked Mumbai Indians restricted second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6 in their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

While Virat Kohli (9) and AB de Villiers (15) failed to rise to the challenge, Devdutt Padikkal hit a 45-ball 74 as he continued to impress in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Towards the end, it took some lusty blows from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14* off 11) and Washington Sundar (10* off 6) to help RCB finish with a competitive total.

The last five overs saw RCB score just 35 runs for the loss of four wickets after they started well at the top and MI all-rounder Krunal Pandya hinted at the same while speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid innings break.



"Guess it's a great comeback after the powerplay. Wicket is good to bat on and we bowled in the right areas in the second half and we got the result as well," he explained.

Bumrah was undoubtedly the star of the show with the ball for MI and Krunal said that the pacer once again delivered when it was needed.

"He has done that so many times for us and today he did it when it mattered the most, he has always delivered," he said.

Asked about his own performance with the ball as he looked to keep things economical, Krunal said: "I always back my strength and my strength is varying the pace and I stuck with that , backing myself to do the same thing."

Krunal said that the team would have happily taken the RCB score while chasing at the start of the innings. "Overall it was a good effort and before the start of the first innings, if someone had said you have to chase 165, we would have taken that," he said. (ANI)

