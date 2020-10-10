IPL 13: Happy with how we are progressing, says Iyer after win over Rajasthan Royals

Sharjah [UAE], October 10 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer is happy with how the team is progressing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and wants his side to "maintain the momentum."

Iyer's remarks came after Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in the IPL here on Friday. With this win, the team has claimed the top spot on the points table.

"I am enjoying captaincy because the players make it really easy, especially the bowlers. Even the way the support staff is managing the team meetings is commendable," Iyer said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.



"I think the mixture in our team is really good and we have worked really hard on this. The boys have shared their thoughts pre-tour and their strengths and weaknesses. I am happy with how we are progressing and hoping to maintain the momentum. We can't take anything lightly and need to come with our plans, execute them well," he added.

After being asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals put a total of 184 runs on the board. Iyer feels it was an "under par score" but bowlers took their side over the line.

Kagiso Rabada picked three wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis clinched two wickets each in the match as Rajasthan Royals were all out on 138 runs.

"I'm really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We thought it was an under-par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour," he said. (ANI)

