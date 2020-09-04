IPL 13: Harbhajan says he will not play, wishes CSK luck

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed that he will not be playing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote: "Dear Friends, I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind (sic)."

CSK also took to Twitter and wrote: "Harbhajan Singh informed us he won't be available due to personal reasons. Team Chennai Super Kings is supportive of his decision and stands by him and his family during these testing times. KS Viswanathan, CEO."

ANI had reported on Thursday that the CSK team management was preparing for life minus the off-spinner this edition of the league. "He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source had said.

Last week, news of Suresh Raina leaving the team and returning home came as a big jolt as he has been an integral part of the franchise from the first season. While he did play for Gujarat Lions when CSK was suspended, he returned to the fold when CSK made a return to the league in 2018.

While there have been a lot of things said about Raina's sudden departure, the former India batsman has made it clear that it was a personal decision and he came back for his family. While he has gone on to add that one might see him back in the team this season itself, CSK as a cricketing unit has not reacted to the same.

Earlier, it came to light that two Chennai Super Kings players along with 11 support staff members had tested positive for coronavirus and that led to the BCCI issuing a statement that strict protocols were being followed and there was no reason to worry.

"13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team," the BCCI had said in an official release. (ANI)

