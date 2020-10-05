IPL 13: Hard being on losing side for so many games, says Rahul after third consecutive defeat

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): After suffering a third consecutive defeat, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul said that it's hard being on the losing side for so many games.

KXIP faced a massive 10-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday. Also, this was KXIP's fourth defeat from the five matches they have played so far in this season of IPL.

"Look it's hard being on the losing side for so many games, we've just got to keep trying harder. There's no rocket science, we know where we're going wrong. The execution part's been bad. I thought 178 was a good score," Rahul said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.



"The wicket stopped a bit when we started batting, we felt like 170-180 was par on this wicket. But we know if we don't get wickets against players of this class, we'll struggle. We can attack and look for wickets if you're going 7-8 an over, but when you're going 10 an over at the start it's a little difficult to be aggressive. They're all professional players, they know where it's going wrong," he added.

Rahul, who played a knock of 63 runs, was the highest run-getter from his side. CSK openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson were at their devastating best as they scored unbeaten 87 and 83 runs respectively to help their team chase the target of 179 runs easily in the 18th over.

Rahul further stated: "Having said that, we need to keep our chins up and keep training harder. Hopefully we'll learn and we'll bounce back." (ANI)

