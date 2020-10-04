IPL 13: Harshal Patel was good surprise package against KKR, says Tendulkar

Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar praised Delhi Capitals' pacer Harshal Patel for his performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His remark came as KKR stumbled to an 18-run loss against the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the match against KKR, Delhi Capitals registered 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs and then restricted their opponent to 210/8, winning the match by 18 runs.

"Good knocks by @NitishRana_27, @Eoin16, and Rahul Tripathi to back themselves and make this huge chase so interesting. @AnrichNortje02 bowled well upfront and @HarshalPatel23 was a good surprise package," Tendulkar tweeted.

Harshal Patel conceded 34 runs and took two wickets in his quota of four overs. He dismissed KKR's Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik.



Anrich Nortje was the pick of Delhi bowlers as he scalped three wickets. He dismissed Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, and Pat Cummins.

Morgan came into bat at number six for KKR and when he walked out to the crease, KKR still needed 112 runs for the win from 43 balls. He and Tripathi had formed a 78-run stand to revive KKR's hopes of winning the match.

Morgan was dismissed for 44 in the penultimate over by Anrich Nortje, but Tripathi was still there for KKR in the final over as the side needed 26 runs for the win. However, in the last over, Marcus Stoinis clean-bowled Tripathi (36) to hand Delhi a win.

In the match against KKR, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat for Delhi. Iyer played a knock of 88 runs while Shaw registered 66 runs.

The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shaw had also registered 56 runs in the first five overs. Eventually, Delhi posted a total of 228/4 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

