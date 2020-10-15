IPL 13: I can learn some technical stuff in bowling from Nortje, says Rabada

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): After registering a thrilling 13-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada said that he can learn some technical stuff in bowling from teammate Anrich Nortje.

His remark came as Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 13 runs on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. During the course of the match, Nortje bowled a delivery at the speed of 156.22 kmph and as a result, he registered the fastest ball in the history of IPL.

"We learn a lot from each other. He is a real fast bowler and I can learn some technical stuff from him. I have some experience which I can tell him about. It is good to chat. It (Nortje's fastest ball in IPL) looks like that every game. Really happy for him but not happy for the batter. Maybe when we have a drink tonight he might slip a comment through. When we play we only think about the delivery and not about the speed gun," Rabada told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

RR failed to chase down 162 as the side was restricted to 148/8. For DC, Tushar Deshpande and Nortje scalped two wickets each. With this win, Shreyas Iyer-led DC went to the top of the points table.

Deshpande was playing his first match in the IPL and the pacer got Ben Stokes as his first wicket.



"Deshpande is a youngster who has a lot of passion for the game. He has talent and hunger and it did not appear as if it was his first game. He has a lot of work to do and could be a real talent for India in the future," Rabada said.

Rabada currently holds the Purple Cap (award for most wickets in single IPL season) as he has 18 wickets to his credit from eight matches so far.

Batting first, DC had posted a total of 161/7 in the allotted twenty overs as Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer played knocks of 57 and 53 respectively.

For RR, Jofra Archer returned with the best bowling figures as he finished with 3-19 in his quota of four overs. Archer got the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Marcus Stoinis.

DC will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 17 while Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the same day. (ANI)

