IPL 13: Ice pack on Ashwin's shoulder worrying sight for DC

Dubai [UAE], September 20 (ANI): Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to leave the field after hurting his shoulder in the ongoing match against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to Ashwin in the sixth over. He had a splendid over as he scalped two crucial wickets of Karun Nair (1) and Nicholas Pooranl (0). But off the last ball, he dived to save a single and hurt his shoulder in the process.

Ashwin went off the field with team physio Patrick Farhart as he seems to have dislocated his left shoulder and used the jersey as a temporary sling. He was seen in the dressing room with a sling on his left hand and ice-pack on the shoulder.

Taking to Twitter Delhi Capital wrote, "Ashwin has gone off the field injured. We really hope this isn't too serious."





"Ashwin is crucial for @DelhiCapitals. Hope the injury won't leave him out for the #IPL2020," former cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted.



While cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle wrote, "Hope it isn't too bad with Ashwin. The ball was coming out beautifully."



Ashwin last played against New Zealand in the Test match earlier this year. The 34-year-old spinner was unplayable in his first over and returned with the figures of 2-2.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis' 20-ball half-century guided Delhi Capitals to a total of 157 runs. Kings XI Punjab dominated their opponents until Stoinis brought Delhi Capitals back in the game by scoring 53 runs in just 21 balls. (ANI)

