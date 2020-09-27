IPL 13: Important for an opener to take the team through, says Gill

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 27 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 70 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batsman Shubman Gill said that it is important for all openers to take their team over the line.

His remark came as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side chased down a total of 143 with 12 balls to spare. For KKR, Gill and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 70 and 42 respectively.

"I think the plan was simple, I was just looking to get set and take my team through over the line. The target was not that big so it was important for me to stay there and as a batting unit, I think we all did well," said Gill during a virtual press conference.



"It is important for any opener to see their team through and that was the plan. It is a team decision as to who will open or not, as of now we are sticking to Sunil Narine, he has been fantastic for us in the past," he added.

KKR restricted SunRisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler as he ended with figures of 1-19 from his quota of four overs and he also managed to bag the wicket of Jonny Bairstow.

Cummins had a poor performance against Mumbai Indians as he conceded more than 50 runs in his four overs, but he was able to bounce back against Hyderabad.

Speaking about Cummins, Gill said: "He is a world-class bowler, he is probably one of the best bowlers in the world, one odd day doesn't matter to us, he is a world-class bowler and he bowled really well against SunRisers Hyderabad."

KKR has so far played two matches in this year's IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 30. (ANI)

