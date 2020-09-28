IPL 13: Innings by Tewatia one of the best of his lifetime, says Haryana teammate Mishra

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that he was aware of Rahul Tewatia's batting ability but he was not expecting a knock of such quality from him.

His remark came as Tewatia played a match-winning knock of 53 runs as Rajasthan Royals chased down 224 against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both Mishra and Tewatia are team-mates for Haryana and the former has seen the growth of the 27-year-old.

"Rahul Tewatia has been focused on his batting. The kind of innings he played against KXIP, it orders well for Haryana. The kind of innings he played, we did not expect that he would play a knock of such quality. That innings by Tewatia is one of the best of his lifetime and such innings are not seen every day," said Mishra during a virtual press conference on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to beat KXIP by four wickets on Sunday. For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all made 50+ scores to give their team victory by four wickets.



Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage. However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the tide. The left-handed batsman scored 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory.

Sanju Samson had played a knock of 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he followed it up with an 85-run knock against Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Smith made 50 against Punjab as well.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal scored a ton, and it was his first hundred in the IPL. Agarwal made 106 runs from 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes to take the side's total to 223/2.

Agarwal and KL Rahul put together 183 runs for the first wicket and created the record for the highest opening partnership for KXIP in the IPL. This stand between both batsmen is also the second-highest opening partnership in the IPL.

Rajasthan has now won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. It will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)

